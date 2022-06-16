EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – In preparation for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year, the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) is appointing Monica Triplett, Gabriel Lopez, Ivan Cedillo, and Bonita Torres as the four newest principals within YISD, effective July 1.

Monica Triplett, current assistant principal at Eastwood Knolls International School, will serve as the new principal at Tierra Del Sol Elementary School. She began her career in education in 1989 as a 5th grade teacher in Las Cruces, and has taught at both the elementary and middle-school levels. Triplett holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education with a inor in Special Education from the University of New Mexico and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from New Mexico State University.

Gabriel Lopez, current assistant principal at Hanks High School, has been named the new principal at Bel Air Middle School. He began his professional career in 2008 as an English teacher at El Dorado High School, later serving as an instructional coach at the high-school level. Lopez earned a Bachelor’s Degree in English from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Lamar University.

Ivan Cedillo – current associate principal at Newman Smith High School in Carrollton, Texas – will serve as the new principal at Del Valle High School. A native El Pasoan and Bel Air High School graduate, Cedillo began his career in education in East Texas, serving as an AP Spanish teacher, baseball coach, assistant football coach, assistant principal, and associate principal. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Hispanic Studies from Vassar College, a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from the University of North Texas (UNT), and is pursuing his doctorate in educational leadership from UNT.

Bonita Torres, current assistant principal at Eastwood High School, has been appointed the new principal at Eastwood High School. She began her career in education as a teacher at Edgemere Elementary School in 1996, later serving as a middle-school math and science teacher, dyslexia teacher, instructional coach, and assistant principal. Torres holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from UTEP and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Lamar University.

