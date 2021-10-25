Ysleta ISD names new Hanks High School principal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District announced Ruben Cadena as the new principal of J.M. Hanks High School.

Cadena, who most recently served as principal at Alicia R. Chacon International School, has fifteen years of campus principal experience at the middle and elementary level and has previously served as an elementary assistant principal.

During his tenure in education, he has also served as an elementary dual language teacher and middle school math teacher.

Cadena has worked in the education field for twenty-six years.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.