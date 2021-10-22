Ysleta ISD celebrates Best of El Paso honors for teachers, campuses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) announced that four teachers and six campuses topped this year’s Best of El Paso 2021 list.

The list, which is compiled annually by El Paso Inc. and covers a wide variety of categories, including schools, businesses, physicians, and others, is voted on by community members.

More than 1200 winners were chosen this year, and are being featured in El Paso Inc. and on the Best of El Paso mobile app.

Listed below are the Ysleta ISD winners and their campuses:

Elementary Teacher

1st place: Jazmine Reyes, Eastwood Heights Elementary School

2nd place: Cristina Alvarado, Del Valle Elementary School

Middle School Teacher

1st place: Jennifer Fematt, Parkland Middle School

2nd place: Rebecca Keith, Del Valle Middle School

Public Elementary School

1st place: Eastwood Heights Elementary School

5th place: Del Valle Elementary School

Public Middle School

1st place: Eastwood Middle School

3rd place: Parkland Middle School

Public High School

1st place: Eastwood High School

Public Pre-K –8 Schools

2nd place: Alicia R. Chacon International School

