Ysleta ISD Board President honored as Outstanding Ex of Jefferson High

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tuesday morning, officials with Ysleta ISD announced that Board of Trustees President Cruz A. Ochoa Jr., a Class of ’67 graduate from Jefferson High School, has been chosen as this year’s Outstanding Ex by the Thomas Jefferson Ex-Student Association as part of the school’s 2021-22 homecoming festivities.

Ochoa, who was elected to the Board of Trustees as the J.M. Hanks area representative in 2017, was selected for the Outstanding Ex award for exemplifying the special characteristics of Jefferson High School and Silva Magnet High School – in particular, for leadership and personal characteristics that have led him to make a significant impact in the area of public service.

Currently, Ochoa is serving his second term as Board President at Ysleta ISD.

“Ochoa’s devotion to his high school alma mater is evident through the considerable amount of time, involvement, and support he provides to the Silver Foxes!,” YISD officials shared. “He is an avid member of the La Jeff Mardi Gras Committee Silver Foxes, a group of Jefferson alumni that continually advocates on behalf of all current Jefferson students to ensure they receive the resources they need to complete their education.”

A lifelong El Pasoan, he graduated from Jefferson High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at El Paso and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from New Mexico State University.

Ochoa enjoyed a 23-year career as an electronics engineer in the U.S. Army Research Laboratory at White Sands Missile Range before entering retirement, at which time he began volunteering as a math tutor for the Region 19 Homeless Education Program and the Jefferson High School Mentorship Program. Ochoa later re-entered the work force as a teacher at Burges High School, where he currently provides instruction on Technology Education; Engineering Design; Robotics II; Engineering Math; Principal of Applied Engineering; and Digital Media

Ochoa will be honored during the school’s varsity football game on Friday, September 17.

