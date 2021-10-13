Ysleta ISD announces dates for Class of 2022 graduations

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Ysleta Independent School District announced the dates of its Class of 2022 commencement ceremonies for the district’s seven comprehensive high schools, Valle Verde Early College High School, and the inaugural graduating class of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

Graduation times, dates, and locations are listed below in chronological order:

  • Young Women’s Leadership Academy: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center, 125 W. Mills Ave. 79901
  • Valle Verde Early College High School: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center, 125 W. Mills Ave. 79901
  • Ysleta High School: 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Ysleta High School’s Hutchins Stadium, 8600 Alameda Ave. 79907
  • Bel Air High School: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road 79902
  • Parkland High School: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road 79902
  • Del Valle High School: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road 79902
  • J.M. Hanks High School: 9 a.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road 79902
  • Eastwood High School: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road 79902
  • Riverside High School: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road 79902

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Sinaloa cartel operatives moved drugs in El Paso parking lots and safe houses

10-11 Lujan Grisham alleged sexual assault settlement

Alice in Wonderland themed bar opens in west El Paso

10-11-21 Southwest

10-10-21 human smuggling package

El Paso native Fernie Garcia impresses UFC President Dana White, earns professional contract

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link