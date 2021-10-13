Ysleta ISD announces dates for Class of 2022 graduations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Ysleta Independent School District announced the dates of its Class of 2022 commencement ceremonies for the district’s seven comprehensive high schools, Valle Verde Early College High School, and the inaugural graduating class of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

Graduation times, dates, and locations are listed below in chronological order:

Young Women’s Leadership Academy: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center, 125 W. Mills Ave. 79901

