EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On July 1st, Verónica Alvídrez will be appointed the new director of YISD’s Director of Innovative Learning.

Ms. Alvídrez has 24 years of experience, all of which have been served in the Ysleta School District. She also served as an instructional support teacher, assistant principal, and principal.

Ms. Alvídrez earned her bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies in 1998 and her Master’s Degree in Educational Administration in 2006, both from the University of Texas at El Paso.

