Ysleta ISD administrator tapped to lead Texas Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta Independent School District’s associate superintendent of middle schools, Catherine Kennedy, has been appointed president-elect for the El Paso chapter of the Texas Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (TALAS).

Kennedy, who has been with YISD for more than three decades, will serve as President of the TALAS El Paso chapter for the 2022-2023 school year.

“It is my humble honor to help lead TALAS El Paso toward the future in its commitment to improving learning outcomes for Latino learners,” said Kennedy.

As associate superintendent of middle schools, Kennedy oversees middle schools and various departments at Ysleta ISD, including Fine Arts and Guidance & Counseling.

“After more than 30 years in education, I look forward to expanding my passion for learning, teaching, and advocating for students and our phenomenal educational leaders,” Kennedy said.

The mission of TALAS El Paso is to empower local advocates by building capacity in educational leaders that will impact all students in the region, YISD officials said. It is the newest regional affiliate for TALAS, the statewide premier organization in advocacy for the growth and advancement of Latino learners and leaders.

At a special reception Wednesday, TALAS El Paso held its official launch party and announced its Executive Board for the 2021-2022 school year. It includes representatives from several El Paso school districts, including two from Ysleta ISD: Del Valle Middle School principal Amy Alarcon (treasurer) and Del Valle Middle School assistant principal Rose Cereceres (secretary).

At the statewide level, YISD superintendent of schools, Xavier De La Torre, also serves as Vice President on the TALAS executive board.

TALAS was created to identify, recruit, develop, and advance Latino school administrators in order to improve public education in general for all students, with an emphasis on improving the educational and career opportunities of Latino youth, YISD officials said

In Texas, 53% of school-aged children are Latino – and addressing the needs of this fastest-growing community is vital to the interest of not only Texas, but the United States, TALAS officials said.

For more information about TALAS, visit https://www.talasedu.org/.

