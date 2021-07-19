Ysleta Independent School District names new directors

From left to right: Martin Segovia and Richard Couder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District named two new central office directors ahead of the upcoming school year.

Richard Couder will now serve as the new director of college readiness and Martin Segovia will serve as assistant athletic director. Both individuals began their careers as educators, according to a news release from YISD.

Couder began his career in 2009 as a teacher and later served as a college readiness advisor and facilitator. He has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from St. Edward’s University and a master’s degree in public administration from Texas State University.

Segovia began his career in 1995 teaching social studies and physical education in Garden City, Kansas. He’s also served as a family literacy liaison, coach, assistant principal, adjunct professor and assistant athletic director. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a master’s degree in science from Kansas State University.

