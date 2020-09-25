Ysleta del Sur Pueblo receives grant to conduct preservation planning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta del Sur Pueblo has received a grant to conduct preservation planning activities on tribal trust lands.

The Tribal Heritage grant is funded through the Historic Preservation Fund and is administered by the National Park Service of the Department of the lnterior.

The grant funds will be used over the next two years to create a historic preservation plan for the tribe.

The plan will be used as a guide for managing places of cultural significance on tribal lands into the future. As the project moves ahead, the tribe will reach out to the community for input.



Rick Quezada, director of the Department of Cultural Preservation, will oversee the project. The

tribe has partnered with Anthropological Research, LLC based in Tucson, Arizona to assist staff in completion of the project.

Anthropological Research, LLC has worked for Ysleta del Sur in the past, and is currently assisting with the nomination of eight places of cultural significant to Ysleta del Sur people to the National Register of Historic Places.