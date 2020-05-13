Ysleta del Sur Pueblo offering face coverings to tribal community members

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Fire Department and Behavioral Health Department is offering face coverings to tribal community members.

For those who are interested in picking up a face covering can do so by calling:

  • Fire department – 915-858-1197
  • Behavioral Health – 915-860-6170

The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo is also reminding small businesses that SBA lenders are still offering Paycheck Program Protection (PPP) loans.

According to officials, the loan has a 1% interest rate and businesses will have a six-month deferment.

The PPP loans are to be distributed 75% for payroll and 5% for other business expenses.

To learn more about PPP loans click here.

If anyone has questions or needs assistance, can reach out to the Business Development Specialist Lisa (Sonialisa) Esquibel via email: sesquibel@ydsp-nsn.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Mexico prepares to reopen businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexico prepares to reopen businesses"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/13"

Newsfeed Now for May 13, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 13, 2020"

3 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in El Paso"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link