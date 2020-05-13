Ysleta del Sur Pueblo offering face coverings to tribal community members

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Fire Department and Behavioral Health Department is offering face coverings to tribal community members.

For those who are interested in picking up a face covering can do so by calling:

Fire department – 915-858-1197

Behavioral Health – 915-860-6170

The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo is also reminding small businesses that SBA lenders are still offering Paycheck Program Protection (PPP) loans.

According to officials, the loan has a 1% interest rate and businesses will have a six-month deferment.

The PPP loans are to be distributed 75% for payroll and 5% for other business expenses.

To learn more about PPP loans click here.

If anyone has questions or needs assistance, can reach out to the Business Development Specialist Lisa (Sonialisa) Esquibel via email: sesquibel@ydsp-nsn.gov.