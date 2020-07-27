YOUth Impact providing free food for families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The non-profit organization YOUth Impact is giving free food to families in need on Tuesday, July 28.

The food pantry will be set up on Tuesday at 3000 Fort Blvd. from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Families will be able to get food from the pantry every other Tuesday.

YOUth Impact is an organization that works with Canutillo Elementary school to develop character in their students and help the community with various charity work.

YOUth Impact members distributing food

“Our purpose is to help the youth develop character through leadership skills, serving the community and being an impact to others” said Cesar Hernandez, YOUth Impact president.