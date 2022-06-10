EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Kids in El Paso know what it takes to be an entrepreneur, and now they’ll have a chance to show it off.

The Youth Biz Academy will be having its first El Paso Children’s Business Fair on Saturday, June 11.

President and founder of Youth Biz Academy Larry Stelley supports youth entrepreneurship and says Youth Biz Academy is a Texas non profit organization and their focus is to teach children business.

“Then will also be having in person business training for individuals, for kids, six to 14 and also virtual and then the new word is hybrid. Some will be in person, some will be virtually. So again, it’s an opportunity for kids to learn business at an early age,” Stelley said.

Children will have pop up tents, where they’ll be selling an assortment of products such as bracelets, art crafts, and event treats.

“The whole concept is that the kids create their handmade product, are able to sell it in a safe environment and then hopefully they will have some money, a profit. Money beyond how much it cost them to make the product.”

At the end of the event , children will also receive an award for best presentation and high potential in business.

Stelley says aside from children owning a business someday, this will help them grow to be better employees when they’re older, understand the business process and have goals.

With the help of El Paso and Ysleta Independent School Districts, parents can go online to help their children apply. There will also be feature opportunities for youth entrepreneurs for upcoming events.

If your child has plans on starting a business at an early age, the Youth Biz Academy is not just open to children in El Paso but to kids in Las Cruces. Parents can now go online and apply here.

