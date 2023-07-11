EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The first-ever YouRock! camp is teaching girls how to find their spot in the music industry and rock on.

Started by Jim Ward, of band Sparta and his wife Kristen Ward, the camp is a project supported by The El Paso Community Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club El Paso.

In an almost two-week-long camp, girls, age 10-18, are learning how to play instruments, form a band, write their own songs and perform live on stage.

In various workshops, the campers will also work on acquiring self-esteem of a rock star and learning the history of women pioneers of punk.

Jim Ward told KTSM this camp has been in the works for several years and is dedicated to Esme Barrera, a native El Pasoan and a former rock camp counselor who was killed in 2012 in her home in Austin.

“Our aim is for young girls, and those who identify as such, to experience the fun and friendship that comes from sharing musical adventures. We hope this plants seeds that we can collectively nurture as a community. The bands I’ve been a part of have given me some of the greatest moments of my life. I hope I can be a small part of preparing future generations with these same experiences,” Ward said.

The camp is being held from July 10-21 and the campers will get to show what they’ve learned in a live performance at the Plaza Classic Film Festival.

KTSM will be attending a day at the camp and will bring you a full story in tonight’s newscasts.