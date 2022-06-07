LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – It’s Election day in New Mexico.
For the latest information on where to vote, who you’re voting for and – of course – all the election results, look no further than KTSM 9’s Your Local Election HQ.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- El Paso, Albuquerque family invited to DEA family summit
- Officials ask for help as shelter houses 1k+ cats, dogs
- Man pleads guilty to molesting sister-in-law and possessing child pornography
- El Paso councilors condemn Uvalde mass shooting, call for gun reform
- EPE offering 11th Annual Summer College Internship Program
- Military service to factor in immigration enforcement actions against noncitizens