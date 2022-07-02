EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Parks and Recreation and Capital Improvement Departments will be hosting two (2) engagement events to gather feedback on upcoming master planning for Memorial Park and Mary Frances Keisling Park.

The public is encouraged to attend and give their feedback as to what improvements and additions they would like to see at the parks. The master plans will establish community goals or enhancements for the parks in the coming years.

WHO: Parks and Recreation Department and the Capital Improvement Department



WHAT: City Hosts Two (2) Public Engagement Events for community feedback on master planning for Memorial Park in Central El Paso and Mary Frances Keisling Park in the Upper Valley



WHEN: 4 p.m. Friday, July 8 for Memorial Park, 1701 N. Copia, 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9 for Mary Frances Keisling Park, 651 Gomez

