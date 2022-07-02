EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Parks and Recreation and Capital Improvement Departments will be hosting two (2) engagement events to gather feedback on upcoming master planning for Memorial Park and Mary Frances Keisling Park.
The public is encouraged to attend and give their feedback as to what improvements and additions they would like to see at the parks. The master plans will establish community goals or enhancements for the parks in the coming years.
WHO: Parks and Recreation Department and the Capital Improvement Department
WHAT: City Hosts Two (2) Public Engagement Events for community feedback on master planning for Memorial Park in Central El Paso and Mary Frances Keisling Park in the Upper Valley
WHEN: 4 p.m. Friday, July 8 for Memorial Park, 1701 N. Copia, 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9 for Mary Frances Keisling Park, 651 Gomez
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- Your feedback is wanted for 2 City of El Paso parks regarding improvements
- A Stormy Fourth of July; Stronger Storms Tuesday & Wednesday; Heavy Rain Threat — Your 9-Day Forecast
- ‘Rock-n-Roar’ blends music with wildlife at the El Paso Zoo
- Month after robbery, EPPD still searching for culprit
- Texas teen arrested for planning mass shooting at Amazon Delivery Station, police say
- Jet truck driver killed in Michigan air show accident