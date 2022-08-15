EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Families are still feeling the pain from last week’s violent gang attack.

Today the family of 12-year-old Christian Zuniga held a funeral form him.

He was killed when a gunman entered a Circle K store and began opening fire. His parents were injured and taken to a local hospital.

Officials in Juarez say at least 11 people in total were killed during the attack.

The investigation into the assaults continues.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store