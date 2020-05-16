YMCA of El Paso to reopen Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The YMCA of El Paso said it’s set to reopen its branches on Monday, May 18.

The organization said the reopening will be conducted under the guidance of state and local health authorities and will take place in phases.

“Taking care of our health is more important now than ever before. The YMCA has served the El Paso community for more than 134 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together,” said Bill Coon, CEO of YMCA of El Paso. “At the Y we’re here to help you stay active and healthy in spirit mind and body.”

Officials said the YMCA has been following guidelines from health experts and local officials to ensure all components of facilities, including fitness equipment and and office spaces, are cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety.

“When we closed our facilities in March, we did so to protect the health and well-being of all our staff, volunteers, members and participants. As we now reopen our facilities, we do so with that same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe,” said Coon.

The first phase of reopening will include: maintaining a 25% capacity in all areas, reduced hours, equipment arranged for social distancing in all workout areas and group exercise rooms, officials said. The locker rooms, hot tubs, steam rooms and swimming pools will be temporarily closed.

The YMCA also said its child watch programs will be phased in and that day camps will be opened as are allowed to by regulating agencies.

“At the Y, you will always be able to connect with people and improve your health,” said Coon. “We are so incredibly grateful to the people who have stood by us throughout these challenging times. You were here for your community when it needed it most, and we remain here for you.”

For more information about reopening visit www.elpasoymca.org.