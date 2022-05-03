EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This Saturday, May 7, there will be a free community event to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active at the annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day.

As spring turns to summer, Healthy Kids Day is a powerful reminder not to let children idle away their summer days. Instead, the Y wants families to focus on “charging” kids up with enthusiasm for themselves and their potential.

This initiative seeks to improve health and well-being of kids and families. There will be activities, vendors, and discounts on summer programs at the Y such as sports, swimming, and day camp to motivate and teach families how to develop healthy routines at home.

Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically – this summer learning loss is more pronounced among students from low-income families. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than during the school year.

Families can enjoy a day of fun, visiting with vendors, discounts on day camp, swim and summer sports, and membership discounts that day only.

For more information, contact El Paso YMCA at (915) 532-9622 or visit www.elpasoymca.org

What: Healthy Kids Day/Summer Sign Ups

Where: All YMCA locations (Loya 2044 Trawood, 79935; Bowling 5509 Will Ruth, 79924; Westside 7145 N Mesa, 79912)

When: Saturday, May 7 9AM-12PM

Why: motivate and teach families how to develop healthy routines during summer, open swim and water slides, raffles and more! Cost: FREE

