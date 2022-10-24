EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District took top honors as the 2021-22 Large District of the Year at the annual conference of the Texas Association for Bilingual Educators.

Several Ysleta ISD schools and teachers were also recognized for outstanding work in significantly improving English language development among bilingual students.

The following awards were presented to Ysleta ISD at this month’s TABE conference by Summit K12, an online standards-based supplemental curriculum provider that aims to close gaps and ensure growth for all students:

2021-22 Large District of the Year 1st place: Ysleta ISD

2021-22 High Schools of the Year: 3rd place: Del Valle High School 5th place (tie): Bel Air High School 5th place (tie) Eastwood High School



2021-22 Middle Schools of the Year: 4th place: Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School 7th place: Riverside Middle School



2021-22 Elementary Schools of the Year: 7th place: Alicia R. Chacon International School 9th place: Desertaire Elementary School



2021-22 High School ESL Educator of the Year: 1st place: Lorena Cerecerez, Del Valle High School 6th place: Maria Chavez, Ysleta High School



These award-winners demonstrated the greatest gains on their 2022 Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System composite scores and were selected from top-performing, statewide Summit K12 partners, including 400 districts, 4,000 schools, and more than 25,000 educators.

TELPAS is the testing program for English learners at Texas public schools. As a first-place winner, Del Valle High School teacher Lorena Cerecerez will receive a $1,500 award for her dedication and commitment to ESL students at Del Valle.

