YISD to resume in-person learning in January

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District will resume in-person learning early next month, according to the district’s superintendent.

In a letter to YISD employees, Superintendent Dr. Xavier de la Torre said face-to-face instruction will resume Monday, Jan. 11 for families that have opted in.

The letter said teachers will return to their classrooms on Jan. 6, along with the return of other full-time district staff.

De la Torre said the district can resume in-person learning because the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the El Paso area has remained below 20 percent for at least 7 consecutive days.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees and myself, we thank you for the patience, flexibility, hard work and professionalism you displayed in 2020 as we faced the COVID-19 pandemic and worked ceaselessly to reimagine our students’ learning,” the superintendent wrote.

