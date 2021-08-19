YISD to require masks on district property

Local

by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District is set to require masks on district property, according to an internal document sent to the school board.

The memo sent to YISD board of trustees on Thursday afternoon says individuals visiting the district’s property will need to wear a face covering starting Friday morning.

From Superintendent Xavier De La Torre, the memo cites the temporary restraining order blocking Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates throughout the state.

The TRO took effect in El Paso after the region’s Health Authority Hector Ocaranza called for a county-wide indoor mask mandate. Earlier this week, El Paso Independent School District, Socorro Independent School District and Canutillo Independent School District implemented mandates that started on Thursday.

