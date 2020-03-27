YISD to launch virtual learning program for students in April

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District said it will launch, “THEDISTRICT@Home” online learning program for students beginning in April.

The online program will get underway on Monday, April 6.

Originally, students and staff were expected to return to school on that day, but the district said that will not happen given the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19 in the El Paso community.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre said he will continue to monitor recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the El Paso County Health Department before determining a date for students to return to Ysleta ISD campuses.

“Rest assured that Ysleta ISD continues to work tirelessly to assist families in adjusting to these new circumstances, and to transition students from instruction in traditional classrooms to online learning at home in the most seamless and efficient way possible,” Dr. De La Torre said.

Ysleta ISD said teachers and instructional specialists have already been planning lessons and preparing for students to begin virtual instruction.

Teachers are currently making contact with students to familiarize them with technology to ensure online lessons begin on April 6, officials said.

Ysleta ISD said that families without Internet access at home will be notified prior to April 6 with details on how to retrieve paper packets with instructional lessons from their child’s campus.

“Although the future is uncertain, we remain hopeful and optimistic,” Dr. De La Torre said. “We look forward to welcoming back our students and staff.”

THEDISTRICT@Home can be accessed at www.yisd.net, which YISD said has been transformed into a “one-stop-shop” for families. It features extensive information and links on COVID-19, online learning, the newly launched Health Hotline staffed by school nurses, and “Grab & Go” school meals.