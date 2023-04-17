EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta Independent School District confirmed Monday morning that their student Ryan Romero,15, was killed in a shooting over the weekend at a party in Horizon City.

YISD saying in a statement:

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Bel Air High School student Ryan Romero, a victim of violence in Horizon this weekend. The Ysleta Independent School District sends its deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers to Ryan’s family and to the Bel Air High School community. Our counselors are available for students and staff at Bel Air High School who may need additional help in dealing with this tragic news.”

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at a desert party, according to the El Paso Sheriff’s Office.

Horizon City Police responded first to the scene to the desert area of Batavia Street where shots were fired.

When authorities arrived, they encountered about 200 people at the party, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Romero died in the hospital from his injuries and another woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office released an update Monday morning stating that during the party there was a verbal argument between two male individuals.

Deputies say one of the individuals pulled out a handgun and “fired several rounds in the direction of others”.

Deputies say that no suspect has been identified.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this incident and is asking for tips from anyone who attended the party or has knowledge of the incident.