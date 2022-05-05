EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The 2022 VEX Robotics World Championship will feature 12 YISD schools ranging from middle school to high school.

It is regarded as the premiere STEM-related robotics competition in the world, which will take place May 5-12, both remotely and in-person.



The annual VEX Robotics World Championship is organized by the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation, which aims to increase student interest and involvement in STEM by engaging students in hands-on, affordable, and sustainable robotics engineering programs.

Student-led teams from elementary, middle, and high schools – as well as the university level – will showcase their game strategy, design, and teamwork skills in order to be crowned champions at this world-class global event, which is being hosted in Dallas and presented by the Northrop Grumman Foundation.

Elementary schools: Ascarate, Dolphin Terrace, North Loop, Pebble Hills

Middle schools: Bel Air, Del Valle, Riverside

High School: Eastwood, Hanks, Ysleta, Valle Verde Early College, Young Women’s Leadership Academy



Every year, the championships offer the opportunity for the robotics community to unite in celebration of STEM excellence and compete in matches. By familiarizing students with programming, sensors, and automation, the competition helps hone critical computational thinking skills that are needed to succeed in the workforce and everyday life.



Beyond science and engineering principles, VEX Robotics solutions encourage creativity, teamwork, leadership, passion, and problem-solving among groups.



High school teams are scheduled to compete from May 5-7, followed by the middle school teams from May 8-10, and elementary school teams from May 10-12.

