YISD officials hope to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all employees by end of March

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District said Tuesday that more than 2,500 of its 6,000 employees will have received a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this week.

District officials hope to vaccinate all employees who are willing to receive one by the end of the month.

As an approved vaccine administrator, YISD will receive vaccines when they become available. Shipments will be provided to YISD employees as well as personnel at the Anthony, Canutillo, Clint, Fabens, San Elizario and Tornillo school districts.

As KTSM previously reported, Texans who work in schools — including teachers, staff and bus drivers — are now eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

YISD officials said the district has been able to offer thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to employees who qualified under priority groups based on age or underlying medical conditions with the support of the city, as well as the University of Texas at El Paso, Hospitals of Providence, El Paso Children’s Hospital and the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo tribe.

The El Paso Independent School District announced on Monday that it was partnering with University Medical Center to vaccinate employees.

The Socorro Independent School District said by Saturday, 1,900 employees would receive the vaccine through the district’s efforts, not including those who may have received the vaccine through other providers.

SISD was approved by the state to serve as a vaccine provider. School district officials tell KTSM 9 News that they will be receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to their site at the Employee Health Clinic. SISD said it’s been working with Immunize El Paso to distribute vaccines as well.