YISD mourns the loss of two employees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – YISD mournes the loss of two valuable employees.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, bus driver Javier Herrera dropped off students at North Star Elementary School and later suffered a heart attack that caused his passing, staff said.

A few days later, on Jan. 12, Energy Manager, Rito Carrera succumbed to his battle with cancer.

YISD tells KTSM, Mr. Carrera was an employee for over eight years and served in a multitude of capacities.

The Super Intendent Dr. Xavie De La Torre, the Board of Trustees, and the entire Ysleta Independent School District offer their deepest condolences to the families and friends of the two YISD employees.

Counseling services are being offered for students and staff members as needed.

YISD faculty says, “Mr. Herrera and Mr. Carrera will be truly missed by the Ysleta family. We will continue to keep their families in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”