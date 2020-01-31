YISD leaders approve contract extension for Dr. Xavier De La Torre

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta ISD Board of Trustees approved the renewal of the contract for Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre on Thursday (Jan. 30).

The evaluation was the first since De La Torre allegedly got into a scuffle with SISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza at a San Antonio Whataburger over the summer.

De La Torre received a three-day suspension over the incident.

At Thursday’s meeting, the Board of Trustees thanked De La Torre for the work he’s done for the district and for the timely completion of the voter-approved bond projects.