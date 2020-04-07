YISD introduces online communication tool for parents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) will offer a new online tool to better communicate with parents and students.

Their website now features a tab called “Ask the District” and offers the community an additional method to ask any questions or voice concerns about YISD.

Parents can log on to the YISD website, click on the tab on the right that says “Ask The District” and submit a question.

In addition, parents can call their child’s elementary school between the hours of 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Middle and high schools are available to answer calls between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A response will be sent via email within 24 hours.

