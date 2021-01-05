YISD delays return to in-person learning, EPISD opts to phase return after MLK Jr. holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District and Ysleta Independent School District released their back-to-school plan late Monday afternoon, opting to keep students in virtual learning — for now.

YISD, which initially said they would be returning to campus the second week of January, now says students will indefinitely continue learning remotely after the City of El Paso Department of Public Health issued recommendations to all school districts asking them to continue online learning.

The recommendation comes after a slight increase in hospitalizations over the last three days.

Online learning will resume Wednesday for all students in YISD, and learning hubs will open for priority students on the same date, according to an email sent to parents.

EPISD said they will begin a phased-in approach to in-person learning beginning Jan. 19 as long as the city sees a continued decline in hospitalizations and infection rates. EPISD said they will follow the Orange Zone of the Reopening Plan approved by the Texas Education Agency.

The plan allows for the gradual return to campuses for students whose parents have opted to send their children to in-person instruction. EPISD will continue to offer online instruction to parents who choose to keep their children at home.

The city also made the following recommendations that will be followed by EPISD, as available:

The vaccination of school nurses and health assistants against COVID-19 under the state’s Phase 1A, second-tier plan.

The vaccination of teachers and qualified staff against COVID-19 under the state’s Phase 1B plan.

Rapid testing for COVID-19 for teachers and staff, prioritizing those who show symptoms.

The continued review and update of infection control protocols at campuses and facilities.

