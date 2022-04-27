The grant provides funds for neighborhood improvement projects based on online voting by the public, which opens today, April 27

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District is among 200 nationwide, and the lone district within El Paso, to be named a finalist for the $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant.

Officials say the grant, which provides funds for neighborhood improvement projects based on online voting by the public, opens today



Ysleta ISD is appealing to the El Paso-area, hoping to cast up to 10 votes daily through May 6 at online for its grant proposal, “Communities Reading Together Book Festival,” which calls for a districtwide literacy event that would include book giveaways, authors, and the El Paso Public Library.

Most major cities in Texas host large book festivals over a weekend where families get to sit with authors of popular literature, connect with book vendors, and fill their bookshelves with new books for a couple of days. Rebecca Calderon, Coordinator of Libraries, YISD



“With the population size of El Paso, we should have an event that addresses the literacy needs of the district and community, and promotes reading,” said Calderon.

In addition to the proposed literacy event, the grant money would help the district provide families who don’t live within city limits with free El Paso Public Library cards, which normally cost $50 per non-resident.



The 100 causes that receive the most online votes from the public will each win a $25,000 grant; winners will be announced June 7. This is the 100th anniversary of the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program. It expanded to 100 grants this year in honor of its 100th anniversary, officials said.

State Farm Neighborhood Assist truly embodies the spirit of what our company has been about for 100 years-being a good neighbor. We are excited about expanding the program in 2022 to help even more neighborhoods. Rasheed Merritt, assistant vice president, State Farm

Anyone 18 years and older with an email address is encouraged to vote for Ysleta ISD’s proposal 10 times a day, every day for 10 days, from April 27-May 6, via this link.

Last year, 125,000 people cast more than 3 million votes in support of their favorite causes, selecting winners from small towns and big cities. Since the program began in 2012, more than 380 causes have received a total of $10 million to enact change in their communities.

The complete list of the 200 grant finalists and more information can be found at www.neighborhoodassist.com.

