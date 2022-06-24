EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Wednesday June 22, The Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) Board of Trustees has approved a $501.8 million budget for the 2022-23 school year.

The new budget includes employee pay raises ranging from 4% to 6%, sign-on stipends for new hires, and a $2,500 retention stipend for all full-time employees Wednesday night.



Additionally, YISD’s starting teacher salary has increased to $58,135, the highest in the city, according to YISD.



The budget was approved at the school board’s regular meeting, and includes a $41.1 million employee compensation plan that calls for the following pay increases: 6% for hourly employees; 5% for teachers, nurses, and librarians; and 4% for administration/professional staff. A minimum hourly rate for full-time hourly personnel of $13 was also approved Wednesday night.



Full-time employees who meet certain requirements will also receive a $2,500 annual retention stipend, which will be divided up and paid on three separate occasions throughout the year. An additional $2,500 retention incentive will be paid to all full-time hourly staff at the end of June 2023.



Full-time teachers/nurses/librarians with 31 years of experience or more will receive a $1,500 stipend to recognize their continued service to students.



The district is also offering a $1,000 sign-on incentive to each newly hired full-time employee, as well as a variety of other new-hire sign-on stipends that include:



• $1,500 for math/science teachers

• $1,500 for bilingual/dual language teachers

• $2,500 for Ysleta ISD graduates who return to the district to teach

• $3,250 for dual credit teachers

• $5,000 for Special Education teachers



On behalf of all employees at the Ysleta Independent School District, I’d like to thank our Board of Trustees for approving these generous wage increases, stipends and incentives. We value our employees, and we are proud to provide these pay raises as we work toward greater heights of excellence in our programs and schools. Dr. Xavier De La Torre, Superintendent of Schools, YISD



Over the past eight years, Ysleta ISD has steadfastly secured optimal revenue and delivered a balanced budget, while also providing annual pay raises and sustaining favorable health and welfare benefits.

This year’s compensation plan is no different.

Aside from the pay raises and one-time lump sum payment, YISD will also contribute an additional $866 per employee to the district health plan. As a result, YISD employees will not see increases next year in their contributions toward their current health plans, officials said.

