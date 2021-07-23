YISD announces school meals policy for 2021-22

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Ysleta Independent School District will offer healthy meals every school day to all of its students at no cost through guidance provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which manages the National School Lunch and Breakfast programs.

YISD said typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. The USDA issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-22 school year. A copy of this policy is available at Ysleta ISD campuses or Central Office; it may be reviewed upon request.

While no application or eligibility determination process is required for Ysleta ISD students to receive free meals this school year, the income eligibility requirement will likely resume in the 2022-23 school year, USDA officials said.

In addition to lunch meals, Ysleta ISD routinely provides free breakfast meals to all students every school day at every campus. For more information, please contact Laura Lara at YISD Child Nutrition Services at (915) 434-0130 or Director Alan Crawford at 434-0125.