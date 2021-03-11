YISD administrators recognized by Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Dana Boyd and Norma Myers / Courtesy of YISD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized two YISD administrators for their leadership and service in education.

Dana Boyd and Norma Myers of the Ysleta Independent School District are among the top names in the Austin-based association’s honors this year.

Boyd, a principal at Parkland Elementary School, now serves as the member at-large on TEPSA’s executive committee. And, Myers, of Capistrano Elmentary, is among 20 others recognized for their service in education.

“We’re in awe of these leaders,” the association wrote in a statement. “They’re working harder than ever to serve their students and staff, yet they continue to support and advocate for educators in their region.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

An alleged carjacking caught on camera

KTSM 9 News at 10:00 p.m.

EPPD arrests man shot by law enforcement in Downtown

DEA features 'Taking Down El Chapo' lecture

El Paso man accused of burglarizing 10 vehicles

SWAT Standoff suspect arrested again by police

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link