YISD administrators recognized by Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized two YISD administrators for their leadership and service in education.

Dana Boyd and Norma Myers of the Ysleta Independent School District are among the top names in the Austin-based association’s honors this year.

Boyd, a principal at Parkland Elementary School, now serves as the member at-large on TEPSA’s executive committee. And, Myers, of Capistrano Elmentary, is among 20 others recognized for their service in education.

“We’re in awe of these leaders,” the association wrote in a statement. “They’re working harder than ever to serve their students and staff, yet they continue to support and advocate for educators in their region.”