Wrong way driver killed on I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is dead after a fiery wrong way crash on I-10, in East El Paso early Sunday morning.

According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) Special Traffic Investigations Unit, 21-year-old Luis Fernando Molina-Garcia of East El Paso, was driving westbound, approaching the Lomaland overpass on the

eastbound lanes of Interstate 10.

26-year-old truck driver Steve Lara, of Laredo, was eastbound when he saw the Molina-Garcia’s Accord traveling towards him. Lara attempted to move out of the way; however, he was unable to do so.

“…both vehicles struck head-on, causing the Accord to catch fire. Fire Medical Services extinguished the fire, but unfortunately, Molina died from injuries he sustained in the crash. Driving the wrong way is a contributing factor in this collision, and alcohol is suspected. Toxicology results are pending.” eppd Special Traffic Investigations Uni

EPPD officials add that this fatality is the 61st fatality this year, as compared to 64 this same time last year.

