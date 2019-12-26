Wrestling legend, Chavo Guerrero Jr., signs contract with local wrestling company

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local wrestling company has signed an exclusive contract with wrestling legend, Chavo Guerrero Jr.

Lucha Global made the announcement on their Facebook page on Christmas Eve.

Chavo also sent a video message promoting the Lucha Global show on January 18.

As you may already know, Chavo is the nephew of deceased WWE wrestler Eddie Guerrero.

Both Chavo and Eddie achieved a lot of success throughout their careers by becoming Tag Team Champions for World Wrestling Entertainment and World Championship Wrestling.

Chavo also saw a lot of success in singles events by becoming a six-time Cruiserweight Champion between both WWE and WCW. He also saw gold by winning the Tag Team Championships in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

Currently, you can watch Chavo on the hit Netflix show, “GLOW.” Lucha Global said it’s also trying to get its own show on Netflix.

You can keep up with Lucha Global news by liking their Facebook page.