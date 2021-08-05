Wounded Pitbull mix faces long road to recovery after ‘possible animal abuse’; rescue groups take her into shelter

Editor’s note: This article contains disturbing information and the video above may be graphic.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Animal Rescue League of El Paso took in a wounded Pitbull-mix that was so severely injured, she had a hole in the middle of her face.

“As best as we can tell, Dr. Fruend thinks it was blunt force trauma, something with a hammer or something heavy and strong enough to make a dent in her forehead,” Loretta Hyde, with the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, said.

Hyde took the dog to the vet, who said the wound was severely infected with maggots and bone fragments.

“It crushed sinus bones and skin ripped open, flies and junk got in,” Dr. Roger Fruend, the owner of the Coronado Animal Clinic, said.

The dog, now called “Founder,” is just only 8-9 months old. Hyde said she was found in the county near McNutt in Canutillo.

“Unfortunately it’s a dumping ground out there and this is probably one of the worst that we’ve seen as far as blunt force trauma,” Hyde said.

Dr. Fruend said without knowing exactly what happened to Founder, it’s hard to say what caused the damage, but the rescue group suspects it could’ve been an act at the hands of a person.



“I’m not going to say yes or no, but it’s really hard for me to imagine that this happened –with her doing that to herself, running into something, running through the yard or a fence post causing that, I can’t see that happening,” Dr. Fruend said.



Hyde said it’s been an ongoing problem where they’ve seen more animals abandoned and injured.

“There’s been a lot of attention brought to animal cruelty cases and abandonment and the rescue shelters are inundated with dogs wanting to be rehomed or they don’t want them anymore for whatever reason and we can’t pick up all the slack,” Hyde said.

For now, Founder’s wound is cleaned up and treated with antibiotics. However, the vet said she will need more surgery to close the hole.

The Animal Rescue League is covering the cost of Founder’s medical bills.

The plastic surgery with the skin flap is going to be a bit of an expense but she’s worth it,” Hyde said. “She’s always going to have the hole in her head and the scars but that doesn’t mean she has to carry the emotional scars as well.”

Despite a hole to the face, the dog was wagging her tail when she was picked up from the vet by Hyde.

“It’s funny, she’s never shown any resentment even knowing a human probably did this to her, she’s not holding it against anybody,” Hyde said.

For the time being, Founder will be in the care of the Animal Rescue League until she is healed completely. After that, Hyde said she will be ready to find her new forever home.

For anyone interested in donating to the shelter and Founder’s medical costs, CLICK HERE.