‘Worth the wait’: El Pasoans wait hours for first-come, first-served vaccination clinic in Montana Vista

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — People waiting in line for hours to get the COVID-19 vaccine during a first-come, first-served clinic on Friday in Montana Vista. El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was administered during Friday’s clinic, which means they don’t need a second dose.

“We’re thinking we might get 1,600, 1,700 vaccine today and you double that because they don’t have to come back,” said Samaniego.

The clinic started at the fire station on 5411 Paso View Dr. at 9 a.m., and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. it was only for people who live in the Montana Vista area. After noon is when it was opened to anyone on a first come first serve basis.

However, Samaniego tells KTSM 9 News that people did try to come earlier and were moved to the back of the line.

“We try to get every resident in here but people cut in and you know they tried to come in, and so we had to move them back to the back of the line,” said Samaniego. “We’ve had Ubers coming in to deliver people and we’ve had people from New York say they flew in.”

El Pasoan, Isaac Vielma, lives in El Paso but not in the Montana Vista area and arrived at 7 a.m. and says his wife took off of work, but since they were not from the area they had to go to the back of the line.

“Got it, understand, but it’s kind of frustrating when you come early in the morning and you don’t learn till then and you took some time off,” said Isaac Vielma.

Despite being turned around, the couple says it was worth it because six hours later they were able to get the vaccine.

Montana Vista resident, Debra Flowers, waited three hours but was also able to get vaccinated.

“It was worth the wait, I really wanted the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” said Flowers.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego says while overall he still thinks appointment-based vaccination clinics are better, he thinks Friday’s clinic went well and showed that the County can get vaccines administered quickly on a first come first serve basis.

“The better we do it, the more were going to get. So this is another model to show the Biden Administration that if you give it, we’ll do it,” said Samaniego.