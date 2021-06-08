Workforce Solutions Borderplex to Host Job Fair Events

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Workforce Solutions Border plex (WSB) is hosting events to help employers and people who are looking for a job.

One of the events is a seminar that will help local employers, HR professionals and businesses learn practices on how to make the workplace an inclusive environment, as well as hiring people with disabilities. This seminar will be June 9th from 9 am to 11 am.

Seats for this learning seminar can be reserved by emailing business@borderplexjobs.com or by calling 915-887-2332.

And later on this month, WSB will also host a job fair for people who are currently seeking a job. This event is free and will be held on Wednesday, June 23rd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Employers interested in registering for the job fair can do so at http://bit.ly/EmployerHirability and job seekers can register to attend the job fair at http://bit.ly/JobseekerHireability.

