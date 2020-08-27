Workforce Solutions Borderplex reopens North Loop location

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The North Loop location for Workforce Solutions Borderplex has reopened.

The location, at 8825 N. Loop Dr., Ste. 122., is open for job seekers who need to speak with center representatives about job search assistance, unemployment and other employment services. Jobseekers can also print and fax documents related to their job search at the center.

Onsite appointments can be made at https://bit.ly/AppointmentsWSB. Center reps can still advise on virtual services.

Those with onsite appointments should arrive 15 minutes early for a health screening, take pertinent letters and have email ready for review with an employment specialist. The center also advises to plan on 30 minutes to one hour for each appointment, to take written questions and to be prepared to share information about work history, list of certifications, licenses and education.

For more information, call (915) 887-2600, email callcenter@borderplexjobs.com or visit borderplexjobs.com.

