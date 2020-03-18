Workforce Solutions Borderplex moves to provide remote assistance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) closed its job centers amid COVID-19. WSB moved to complete remote assistance to its clients and the greater Borderplex community, a release said.

According to a release, every center, except the ones below, will be closed to the public for case management and/or in-office visits.

Resource rooms at all centers will remain open during regular hours for internet, printer, and computer access.

The following centers will remain open and provide service to only 5 clients at a time:

North Loop Center 8825 N. Loop, Ste. 122, El Paso, TX 79907 Hours: Monday – Friday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM



Northeast Center 8941 Dyer St., El Paso, TX 79904 Hours: Monday – Friday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM



Military Affiliated Satellite Center Building 503 B, Basement Room 2, Ft. Bliss, TX 79906 Hours: Monday-Friday from 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM



In addition, WSB offers a Workforce Guidance Video and Frequently Asked Questions download to assist those with questions.

Video: https://youtu.be/DMM2E0d_CDk

FAQ: https://borderplexjobs.com/files/html/COVID%20FAQS%20WEB%20FINAL%20%281%29.pdf

For more information, please call 915-887-2600 or visit our resource website for continuous updates at www.borderplexjobs.com/covid-19