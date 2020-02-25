Workforce Solutions Borderplex mobile unit takes weekly residency in Marfa

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- In partnership with the City of Marfa, Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) has announced the return of its full-service mobile unit on a weekly basis.

WSB assists job-seekers by providing program information, resume services, and job readiness to Marfa residents and the surrounding areas, according to a WSB media release.

Beginning on March 2, and through June 2, the mobile unit will be accessible on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Marfa City Hall located at 113 S Highland Avenue.

The mobile unit has offered the residents of Marfa an opportunity to learn the skills needed to succeed in a workspace in the past and Mayor Manny Baeza encourages residents to take advantage of the opportunity.

“The City of Marfa is excited to host a three-month ‘pop-up’ workforce center in partnership with Workforce Solutions Borderplex,” said Baeza. “The assistance they provide employers in finding quality employees, and training individuals with the skills necessary to thrive in the workplace is an important service they can offer the residents of Marfa and our far West Texas Region,”

Job seekers are encouraged to come prepared with a government-issued ID Card, Driver’s License or valid photo ID card, along with a current resume which should include positions held, employer information, job description, and salary history, said the release.

If job seekers do not have a resume, WSB will assist with writing services to prepare for job readiness.

For more information, call WSB at (915) 887-2962 or plan to visit the unit during the hours of operation listed above.