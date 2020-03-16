Workforce Solutions Borderplex JobCon canceled

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As a precautionary measure, Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) has canceled Jobcon and any event scheduled from now until May 1.

The Socorro Independent School District partnered with WSB to put together an interactive job fair for high school students.

JobCon was created to push students to dream big for their future.

The event was originally scheduled to take place at Eastlake High School on Feb. 12 and has been rescheduled for April first due to inclement weather.

A WSB consultant said they will revise the JobCon event alongside SISD at a later date and will provide more updates when possible.

