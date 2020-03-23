Workforce Solutions Borderplex closes all centers amid COVID-19

Breaking News
by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In response to COVID-19 concerns, Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) has decided to close all of its centers but will continue providing services online.

All WSB centers will close starting Tuesday, March 24. Resource rooms will no longer be available, a release said.

According to a release, WSB is still eager to provide its services to the community, however, it will all be done virtually.

For more information please call (915) 887-2600 or visit their website for continuous updates.

Job seekers are encouraged to register at Work in Texas by creating a profile and searching and applying for jobs. The website is down as of Monday, we will provide a link as soon as it is available.

