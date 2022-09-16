EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – State police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered near mount Cristo Rey.

El Paso Border Patrol agents alerted Juarez authorities to the body, which was already in a decomposition stage. The victim was wearing a black shirt, black tennis and black pants.

Investigators believe the woman is a migrant because the body was found in an area that migrants frequently use to cross into the U.S.

This is a developing story and will be updated as the investigation is still ongoing.

