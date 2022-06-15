EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Pasoan Belinda Rosales says she unknowingly hired someone who didn’t have a permit to do work on her home. He left the work unfinished and now she wants to warn others.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Paso Del Norte says it’s important to check on whether a contractor has a city license in order to work, or not.
KTSM 9 News called the City of El Paso’s Planning and Inspections department to ask if the number listed on the card given to Rosales by the contractor was registered with the City of El Paso.
The business name on the card is D.R. Construction, but we were told the number listed was not registered with the City of El Paso, or the name of the contractor.
We called the contractor to ask him about his licensing.
“I had a question about the number that’s on your card,” said the KTSM reporter….”Ma’am I’m not even a contractor anymore.”
The name of the company on the contractors card was D.R. Construction, which is the name of a company actually registered with the City, but under a different owner’s name.
We reached out to Daniel Rubio, the Owner of D.R. Construction, who said he himself has had people mistake him for the other contractor.
Rubio added that he continues to get mistaken for the other contractor.
KTSM tried to ask the other man, who claimed he’s no longer a contractor, more questions about the similarities in the businesses.
“So, you no longer operate with D.R. Construction?” asked the reporter.
“I appreciate your time. You have a beautiful, wonderful afternoon,” said the man.
“Okay, can I ask you a few more questions?” said the reporter. The the line hung up.
The man who hung up the phone did say that Rosales, who he did work for, still owed him money. Rosales says she does owe him money but still has an unfinished project.
