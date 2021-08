EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Emergency service personnel transported a 70-year-old woman to a local hospital after a collision in the Lower Valley on Monday evening.

The area near Alameda and Snelson has been closed off by the El Paso Police Department as investigators evaluate the scene where it is presumed there was a pedestrian versus vehicle collision. Details are not widely available but the woman is believed to be breathing but unresponsive.

This story will be updated.