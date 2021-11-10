Woman shot in arm, Central El Paso man arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Wednesday the arrest of a Central El Paso man after he allegedly shot a woman in the arm on last month.

According to a release from EPPD, the incident happened early Sunday morning – October 17th 2021, shortly before 2 a.m.

Officers from Central Regional Command were called to the 100 block of Newman about a shooting. Once there, they met with met with 51-year-old Jesus Jacobo Torres and a 34-year-old female, who had a gunshot wound to her arm.

Torres told the officers a drive by had just occurred. The El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit obtained video surveillance and determined that a drive by had not occurred. Further investigation revealed Torres shot the female victim during an argument. el paso police department

EPPD official say a warrant was issued by Judge E. Reyes for Aggravated Assault Causes Bodily Injury with a bond of $350,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Torres was taken into custody and later booked into the El Paso County

Detention Facility.

