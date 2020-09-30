Woman seriously injured in East El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 44-year-old woman suffered a serious head injury in a two-vehicle crash in East El Paso late Tuesday night.

According to the El Paso Police Department, Elizabeth Ann Rodriguez was driving a Hyundai Elantra at the 8800 block of Viscount Boulevard.

Rodriguez was in the far right, turn-only lane; however she failed to turn right and entered the intersection of Viscount and Hawkins Boulevard while her light was red.

The Elantra collided with a Jeep Liberty traveling south on Hawkins, driven by a 55-year-old woman, police said. The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Rodriguez, who was not wearing her seatbelt, suffered severe head trauma and is currently listed in critical condition at University Medical Center.

Investigators believe alcohol, failure to obey a traffic control device and red light violation are all contributing factors in this collision.

