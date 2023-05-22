EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, May 22, 2023, 40-year-old Lilian Pinales was taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit after getting a felony arrest warrant on a murder charge dating back to 2018.

EPCSO deputies located the suspect at a house on the 9300 block of Hollings St. in northeast El Paso.

Pinales was apprehended without incident and subsequently booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Murder. Officials say Pinales is being held without bond.