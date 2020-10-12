Woman injured during carjacking on I-10, suspect arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 36-year-old man from Universal City, Texas, was arrested for allegedly carjacking one woman on I-10 and assaulting the victim and another woman.

According to the El Paso Police Department, Travis Termel Harris was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated robbery and assault. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $305,000.

Crimes Against Persons was called late Thursday afternoon following a carjacking on I-10 East at Piedras. Investigators said Harris was driving through El Paso with a friend from San Antonio, driving erratically in a Ryder moving truck.

He was swerving in and out of traffic when he collided with a Mitsubishi Montero. The 36-year-old driver of the Montero pulled the vehicle over to the freeway shoulder following the collision. As the driver retrieved documents from her glove compartment, Harris approached the vehicle, opened the driver side door and forcefully pulled the driver out of the car.

The driver was still partially seat belted as Harris gained control of the car and began to drive away, dragging her along the roadway. Harris then kicked the woman on the chest, causing her to roll and hit her head on the pavement, as Harris fled the scene in the Montero.

The woman sustained multiple injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Responding officers also said that minutes before the carjacking, Harris assaulted his friend with whom he had been traveling. The friend told investigators that Harris punched her in the head and neck after a verbal argument.

Harris was soon located after the Montero was found abandoned a short distance from the scene.